Home
/
Boston, MA
/
432 East Third
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
432 East Third
432 East Third Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
432 East Third Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11 W 6th S @ Dorchester St (0.34 mi)Bus: 10 E Broadway @ H St (0.08 mi)Bus: 9 W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.15 mi)Bus: 7 L St @ Broadway (0.38 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 432 East Third have any available units?
432 East Third doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 432 East Third currently offering any rent specials?
432 East Third isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 East Third pet-friendly?
No, 432 East Third is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 432 East Third offer parking?
No, 432 East Third does not offer parking.
Does 432 East Third have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 East Third does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 East Third have a pool?
No, 432 East Third does not have a pool.
Does 432 East Third have accessible units?
No, 432 East Third does not have accessible units.
Does 432 East Third have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 East Third does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 East Third have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 East Third does not have units with air conditioning.
