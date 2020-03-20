All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 432 East Third.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
432 East Third
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

432 East Third

432 East Third Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

432 East Third Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11  W 6th S @ Dorchester St (0.34 mi)Bus: 10  E Broadway @ H St (0.08 mi)Bus: 9  W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.15 mi)Bus: 7  L St @ Broadway (0.38 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 East Third have any available units?
432 East Third doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 432 East Third currently offering any rent specials?
432 East Third isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 East Third pet-friendly?
No, 432 East Third is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 432 East Third offer parking?
No, 432 East Third does not offer parking.
Does 432 East Third have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 East Third does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 East Third have a pool?
No, 432 East Third does not have a pool.
Does 432 East Third have accessible units?
No, 432 East Third does not have accessible units.
Does 432 East Third have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 East Third does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 East Third have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 East Third does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College