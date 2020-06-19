All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

430 Massachusetts Ave

430 Massachusetts Avenue · (484) 321-8177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

430 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
lobby
yoga
Be in the center of one of Massachusetts' designated cultural districts. Located next to the Red Line station at Central Square and directly on the major thoroughfare of Mass Ave.With ample amenities, an enviable location, and contemporary-meets-industrial design, this refined building is a refuge from your city life. Entertain friends in your living room with a view of the Boston skyline. Relax on the terrace or take a cooking class in the community kitchen. Ask the on-site concierge to get you a table at the new tapas spot around the corner. Then, in the morning, practice your asanas or hit the treadmill in the on-site fitness center and yoga room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
430 Massachusetts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 430 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
430 Massachusetts Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Massachusetts Ave is pet friendly.
Does 430 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 430 Massachusetts Ave offers parking.
Does 430 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 Massachusetts Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 430 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 430 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 430 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
