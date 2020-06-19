430 Massachusetts Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym parking bbq/grill lobby yoga

Be in the center of one of Massachusetts' designated cultural districts. Located next to the Red Line station at Central Square and directly on the major thoroughfare of Mass Ave.With ample amenities, an enviable location, and contemporary-meets-industrial design, this refined building is a refuge from your city life. Entertain friends in your living room with a view of the Boston skyline. Relax on the terrace or take a cooking class in the community kitchen. Ask the on-site concierge to get you a table at the new tapas spot around the corner. Then, in the morning, practice your asanas or hit the treadmill in the on-site fitness center and yoga room.