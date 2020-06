Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom apartment is one of the few deals remaining on the front of Mission Hill. Hardwood floors throughout this large floor plan. Each room is large enough for queen sized bed and all your furniture. The open kitchen has a gas range and a dishwasher to make clean up a cinch. Bay windows make this a sun drenched unit. Enjoy two large decks during the warmer months- great for soaking up the sun. Storage area makes it extremely convenient for keeping your apartment clutter free! Located at the corner of Parker Hill Ave and Hillside Street, this apartment is steps away from Huntington Avenue where the Green Line T and 39 & 66 Bus make stops all throughout the day. Stop & Shop, Longwood Medical Area, Brigham Circle and all the area's universities as well as neighborhood amenities are within walking distance.



Terms: One year lease