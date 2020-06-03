All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

43 Linden Street

43 Linden Street · (617) 299-9201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43 Linden Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
43 Linden Street Apt #6, Boston, MA 02134 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Eric Walbridge, Hillway Realty Group, (617) 299-9201. Available from: 06/15/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Features Cat Ok Coin-op Laundry Green Line T Hardwood Floors Heat & Hot Water Included Laundry in Building Transportation Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Boston Landing (0.55 mi) Bus: 57, Brighton Ave @ Linden St (0.07 mi) Bus: 64, Cambridge St @ Linden St (0.15 mi) Tram: B, Harvard Avenue (0.23 mi) Bus: 66, Brighton Ave @ Harvard Ave (0.12 mi) If this is what you're looking please contact: Eric Walbridge 617-299-9201 eric@hillwayrealty.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3590101 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Linden Street have any available units?
43 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Linden Street have?
Some of 43 Linden Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 Linden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 43 Linden Street offer parking?
No, 43 Linden Street does not offer parking.
Does 43 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 43 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 43 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Linden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
