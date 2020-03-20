All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 428 Shawmut.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
428 Shawmut
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

428 Shawmut

428 Shawmut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

428 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 9  Albany St @ Boston Medical Ctr (0.41 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ W Newton St (0.10 mi)Bus: 47  Harrison Ave @ E Newton St (0.22 mi)Bus: 10  E Newton St @ Washington St (0.10 mi)Bus: 1  Massachusetts Ave @ Washington St (0.28 mi)Bus: CT3  Harrison Ave opp. East Springfield St. (0.32 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ W Brookline St (0.13 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.16 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Massachusetts Avenue (0.48 mi)Bus: 15  Washington St @ Savoy St (0.35 mi)Bus: 11  E Berkeley St @ Washington St (0.51 mi)Bus: 39  Huntington Ave @ Belvidere St (0.54 mi)Bus: 55  Belvidere St @ Huntington Ave (0.54 mi)Tram: E  Prudential (0.53 mi)Rail: Franklin Line  Back Bay (0.50 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Shawmut have any available units?
428 Shawmut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 428 Shawmut currently offering any rent specials?
428 Shawmut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Shawmut pet-friendly?
No, 428 Shawmut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 428 Shawmut offer parking?
No, 428 Shawmut does not offer parking.
Does 428 Shawmut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Shawmut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Shawmut have a pool?
No, 428 Shawmut does not have a pool.
Does 428 Shawmut have accessible units?
No, 428 Shawmut does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Shawmut have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Shawmut does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Shawmut have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Shawmut does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College