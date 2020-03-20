Rent Calculator
422 Norfolk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
422 Norfolk
422 Norfolk Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
422 Norfolk Street, Boston, MA 02124
Franklin Field South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 422 Norfolk have any available units?
422 Norfolk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 422 Norfolk currently offering any rent specials?
422 Norfolk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Norfolk pet-friendly?
No, 422 Norfolk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 422 Norfolk offer parking?
No, 422 Norfolk does not offer parking.
Does 422 Norfolk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Norfolk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Norfolk have a pool?
No, 422 Norfolk does not have a pool.
Does 422 Norfolk have accessible units?
No, 422 Norfolk does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Norfolk have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Norfolk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Norfolk have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Norfolk does not have units with air conditioning.
