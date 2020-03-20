All apartments in Boston
422 Norfolk

422 Norfolk Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 Norfolk Street, Boston, MA 02124
Franklin Field South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Norfolk have any available units?
422 Norfolk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 422 Norfolk currently offering any rent specials?
422 Norfolk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Norfolk pet-friendly?
No, 422 Norfolk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 422 Norfolk offer parking?
No, 422 Norfolk does not offer parking.
Does 422 Norfolk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Norfolk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Norfolk have a pool?
No, 422 Norfolk does not have a pool.
Does 422 Norfolk have accessible units?
No, 422 Norfolk does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Norfolk have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Norfolk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Norfolk have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 Norfolk does not have units with air conditioning.
