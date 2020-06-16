All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

42 Raymond St.

42 Raymond Street · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Raymond Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This is easily one of the best deals in the area. This 3 floor unit is completely renovated and is incredibly professionally managed! Free laundry and storage in separate section of the house (not shared with neighbors), seconds from Trader Joe's, Star Market, Starbucks, and many other necessities. Apartment features a courtyard for summertime hangouts that is maintained by management. Street parking is a breeze in the area but if some roommates have out of state tags there are two off street parking spots that come with the apartment. Apartment can't be beat - the landlord is only asking first month, last month, and fee (which landlord pays $1000 of)! Call or email Nadia for a showing 302-381-8752 | n.lynnrealty@gmail.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Raymond St. have any available units?
42 Raymond St. has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Raymond St. have?
Some of 42 Raymond St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Raymond St. currently offering any rent specials?
42 Raymond St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Raymond St. pet-friendly?
No, 42 Raymond St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 42 Raymond St. offer parking?
Yes, 42 Raymond St. does offer parking.
Does 42 Raymond St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Raymond St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Raymond St. have a pool?
No, 42 Raymond St. does not have a pool.
Does 42 Raymond St. have accessible units?
No, 42 Raymond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Raymond St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Raymond St. has units with dishwashers.
