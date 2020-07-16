All apartments in Boston
42 8th St.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

42 8th St.

42 Eighth Street · (617) 422-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
valet service
This your opportunity to live in a full service building right in Charlestown's Navy Yard. This sun-filled corner 1 bed has harbor and city views! This renovated unit features central A/C, an open concept living/dining room area with exposed brick and floor to ceiling windows, a wonderful galley kitchen and spacious bedroom with exposed brick. This unit boasts a tremendous amount of storage space with 4 closets. One car valet parking and heat and hot water is included in the rent! Unique to the complex, this a must see for anyone that wants to live in the Navy Yard. Facilities include expansive gym, outdoor pool and bbq area, concierge, computer room, conference room and recreation room with a pool table. Steps to the new Charlestown Marina being built.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 8th St. have any available units?
42 8th St. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 8th St. have?
Some of 42 8th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
42 8th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 8th St. pet-friendly?
No, 42 8th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 42 8th St. offer parking?
Yes, 42 8th St. offers parking.
Does 42 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 8th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 8th St. have a pool?
Yes, 42 8th St. has a pool.
Does 42 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 42 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 8th St. has units with dishwashers.
