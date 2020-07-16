42 8th St.

Amenities
This your opportunity to live in a full service building right in Charlestown's Navy Yard. This sun-filled corner 1 bed has harbor and city views! This renovated unit features central A/C, an open concept living/dining room area with exposed brick and floor to ceiling windows, a wonderful galley kitchen and spacious bedroom with exposed brick. This unit boasts a tremendous amount of storage space with 4 closets. One car valet parking and heat and hot water is included in the rent! Unique to the complex, this a must see for anyone that wants to live in the Navy Yard. Facilities include expansive gym, outdoor pool and bbq area, concierge, computer room, conference room and recreation room with a pool table. Steps to the new Charlestown Marina being built.
Terms: One year lease