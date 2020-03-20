All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 41 Long Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
41 Long Ave.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

41 Long Ave.

41 Long Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

41 Long Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Allston. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Long Ave. have any available units?
41 Long Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 41 Long Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
41 Long Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Long Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Long Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 41 Long Ave. offer parking?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 41 Long Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Long Ave. have a pool?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 41 Long Ave. have accessible units?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Long Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Long Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College