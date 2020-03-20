Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 41 Long Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
41 Long Ave.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
41 Long Ave.
41 Long Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
41 Long Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Allston. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41 Long Ave. have any available units?
41 Long Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 41 Long Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
41 Long Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Long Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Long Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 41 Long Ave. offer parking?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 41 Long Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Long Ave. have a pool?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 41 Long Ave. have accessible units?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Long Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Long Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Long Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College