Home
/
Boston, MA
/
41 Lawn
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
41 Lawn
41 Lawn Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
41 Lawn Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom singlefamily with 2 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The singlefamily features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 41 Lawn have any available units?
41 Lawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 41 Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
41 Lawn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Lawn pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Lawn is pet friendly.
Does 41 Lawn offer parking?
No, 41 Lawn does not offer parking.
Does 41 Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Lawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Lawn have a pool?
No, 41 Lawn does not have a pool.
Does 41 Lawn have accessible units?
No, 41 Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Lawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Lawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Lawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Lawn does not have units with air conditioning.
