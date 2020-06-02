41 Easton St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous three bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Easton Street in Lower Allston opening up for September 1st. This recently renovated (2011) unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a sunny living room, modern eat-in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar/updated appliances, big bedrooms with plenty of closet space, an updated bathroom and half bath, front and back porches, and a yard. Parking available for an additional fee. Great location on a quiet, residential street, close to shops, bank, supermarkets, restaurants and Allston nightlife. Quiet building. Close to MBTA routes, MA Turnpike and Storrow Drive. Plenty of on-street parking. If you'd like a showing, please call or text Dan @ 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty.com. Thanks!



Terms: One year lease