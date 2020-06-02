All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

41 Easton St.

41 Easton Street · No Longer Available
Location

41 Easton Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous three bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Easton Street in Lower Allston opening up for September 1st. This recently renovated (2011) unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a sunny living room, modern eat-in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar/updated appliances, big bedrooms with plenty of closet space, an updated bathroom and half bath, front and back porches, and a yard. Parking available for an additional fee. Great location on a quiet, residential street, close to shops, bank, supermarkets, restaurants and Allston nightlife. Quiet building. Close to MBTA routes, MA Turnpike and Storrow Drive. Plenty of on-street parking. If you'd like a showing, please call or text Dan @ 860-424-2782 or email dan@eastcoastrealty.com. Thanks!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Easton St. have any available units?
41 Easton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Easton St. have?
Some of 41 Easton St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Easton St. currently offering any rent specials?
41 Easton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Easton St. pet-friendly?
No, 41 Easton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 41 Easton St. offer parking?
Yes, 41 Easton St. does offer parking.
Does 41 Easton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Easton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Easton St. have a pool?
No, 41 Easton St. does not have a pool.
Does 41 Easton St. have accessible units?
No, 41 Easton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Easton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Easton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
