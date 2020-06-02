All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

Location

41 Cornwall Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16  Circuit Dr @ Glen Ln (0.68 mi)Bus: 42  Washington St @ Ophir St (0.11 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Green Street (0.20 mi)Bus: 44  Columbus Ave @ Weld Ave (0.38 mi)Bus: 41  Centre St @ Robinwood Ave (0.58 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Cornwall have any available units?
41 Cornwall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 41 Cornwall currently offering any rent specials?
41 Cornwall isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Cornwall pet-friendly?
No, 41 Cornwall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 41 Cornwall offer parking?
No, 41 Cornwall does not offer parking.
Does 41 Cornwall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Cornwall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Cornwall have a pool?
No, 41 Cornwall does not have a pool.
Does 41 Cornwall have accessible units?
No, 41 Cornwall does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Cornwall have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Cornwall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Cornwall have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Cornwall does not have units with air conditioning.
