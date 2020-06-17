All apartments in Boston
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:45 AM

400 Columbus Avenue

400 Columbus Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Maverick Suites provides furnished short term rentals in Boston at an affordable price. Straying from the norm, Maverick Suites offers convenience and accessibility, incorporating modern interiors within authentic Boston brownstones.

The units are stylishly designed for comfort, value and convenience. Centrally located on the line Bostons Back Bay and South End. Quaint and chic are just 2 words to describe Bostons South End neighborhood. In the past few years, the South End has grown to be one of Bostons hottest neighborhoods built with families and easy going professionals in mind. Loaded with restaurants (some of the best in the city), art galleries, and boasting a modern industrial vibe, the South End is an ideal destination.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
400 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 400 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 400 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 400 Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 400 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 400 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 400 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Columbus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
