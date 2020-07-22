All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 40 Piers Park Ln 3402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
40 Piers Park Ln 3402
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

40 Piers Park Ln 3402

40 E Pier Dr · (774) 571-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

40 E Pier Dr, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3402 · Avail. Sep 5

$5,667

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Unit 3402 Available 09/05/20 Waterfront 3 bed w/Stunning Views - Property Id: 228413

This stunning corner unit 3 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood floors throughout, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen with huge island, in-unit washer/dryer, and an enormous wrap-around balcony. With tons of windows to let in all the natural light and give you the best views of Boston, you can't ask for more!

Not only that, but your rent includes these amazing amenities:

2 fitness centers, a game room, golf simulator, 2 clurbooms, conference rooms and private work stations, kid play rooms, on-site concierge, management and maintenance, an indoor pool, and roof deck with furniture, fire pit, pool table, and TV, an outdoor terrace with lounge furniture and sweeping views of the Harbor and Boston skyline, an on-site dog park and pet wash station, lot and indoor garage parking options (extra fee), and easy access to Downtown Boston via Blue Line T (steps from the building), water taxi, or quick drive.

NO BROKER FEE
*Pricing and availability are subject to change
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/40-piers-park-ln-east-boston-ma-unit-3402/228413
Property Id 228413

(RLNE5963586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 have any available units?
40 Piers Park Ln 3402 has a unit available for $5,667 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 have?
Some of 40 Piers Park Ln 3402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 currently offering any rent specials?
40 Piers Park Ln 3402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 is pet friendly.
Does 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 offer parking?
Yes, 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 offers parking.
Does 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 have a pool?
Yes, 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 has a pool.
Does 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 have accessible units?
No, 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Piers Park Ln 3402 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 40 Piers Park Ln 3402?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Apartments
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity