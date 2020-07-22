40 Piers Park Ln 3402

Amenities
Unit 3402 Available 09/05/20 Waterfront 3 bed w/Stunning Views - Property Id: 228413
This stunning corner unit 3 bed/2 bath apartment comes with hardwood floors throughout, 2 full bathrooms, a modern kitchen with huge island, in-unit washer/dryer, and an enormous wrap-around balcony. With tons of windows to let in all the natural light and give you the best views of Boston, you can't ask for more!
Not only that, but your rent includes these amazing amenities:
2 fitness centers, a game room, golf simulator, 2 clurbooms, conference rooms and private work stations, kid play rooms, on-site concierge, management and maintenance, an indoor pool, and roof deck with furniture, fire pit, pool table, and TV, an outdoor terrace with lounge furniture and sweeping views of the Harbor and Boston skyline, an on-site dog park and pet wash station, lot and indoor garage parking options (extra fee), and easy access to Downtown Boston via Blue Line T (steps from the building), water taxi, or quick drive.
NO BROKER FEE
*Pricing and availability are subject to change
