Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

40 Newcastle Road

40 Newcastle Road · (617) 642-5456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Newcastle Road, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,400

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
40 Newcastle Road Apt #1, Oak Square, Boston, MA 02135 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Jerome Bibuld, Red Tree Real Estate Llc, (617) 642-5456. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Beautifully Renovated 1400 Sqft Brighton Center 4 Bedroom, Philadelphia Style Duplex! Modern Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances. Brand New Tile Bathroom. Gleaming Hardwood Floors. Brand New Rear Deck. Huge Bedrooms! Laundry in Basement. Walking Distance to Express Bus 501 & 503. Tandem Parking [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3565017 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Newcastle Road have any available units?
40 Newcastle Road has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Newcastle Road have?
Some of 40 Newcastle Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Newcastle Road currently offering any rent specials?
40 Newcastle Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Newcastle Road pet-friendly?
No, 40 Newcastle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 40 Newcastle Road offer parking?
Yes, 40 Newcastle Road does offer parking.
Does 40 Newcastle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Newcastle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Newcastle Road have a pool?
No, 40 Newcastle Road does not have a pool.
Does 40 Newcastle Road have accessible units?
No, 40 Newcastle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Newcastle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Newcastle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
