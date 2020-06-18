40 Alleghany St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly media room

Mission Hill five bed / two-and-a-half bath. Modern Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, central air conditioning, laundry in unit. Minutes from MBTA Orange Line. Fully applianced eat-in kitchen with two-door refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Large bedrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout.