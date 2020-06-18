All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 40 Alleghany St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
40 Alleghany St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

40 Alleghany St.

40 Alleghany Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

40 Alleghany Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
Mission Hill five bed / two-and-a-half bath. Modern Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings, central air conditioning, laundry in unit. Minutes from MBTA Orange Line. Fully applianced eat-in kitchen with two-door refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Large bedrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Alleghany St. have any available units?
40 Alleghany St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Alleghany St. have?
Some of 40 Alleghany St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Alleghany St. currently offering any rent specials?
40 Alleghany St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Alleghany St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Alleghany St. is pet friendly.
Does 40 Alleghany St. offer parking?
No, 40 Alleghany St. does not offer parking.
Does 40 Alleghany St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Alleghany St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Alleghany St. have a pool?
No, 40 Alleghany St. does not have a pool.
Does 40 Alleghany St. have accessible units?
No, 40 Alleghany St. does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Alleghany St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Alleghany St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College