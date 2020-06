Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available September 1st Come and get this 4-Bed on one of Southie's best streets. The unit was just renovated a few years ago with gleaming hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, a brand new full bathroom, a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops & stainless steel appliances. ~~PLEASE E-MAIL OR CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING~~ Call Today!



Terms: One year lease