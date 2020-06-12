All apartments in Boston
4 Johnson
4 Johnson

4 Johnson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4 Johnson Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Renovated in 2014. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath unit on the second floor in a multi-family house located in Jackson Square in Jamaica Plain! Unit is deleaded! Unit features a living room modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen also has a beautiful glass back splash. Natural stone tile. Stylish designer bathroom. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Crown molding. Stained hardwood floors throughout.43

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Johnson have any available units?
4 Johnson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Johnson have?
Some of 4 Johnson's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Johnson currently offering any rent specials?
4 Johnson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Johnson pet-friendly?
No, 4 Johnson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 4 Johnson offer parking?
No, 4 Johnson does not offer parking.
Does 4 Johnson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Johnson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Johnson have a pool?
No, 4 Johnson does not have a pool.
Does 4 Johnson have accessible units?
No, 4 Johnson does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Johnson have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Johnson does not have units with dishwashers.
