Renovated in 2016. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square train station in Jamaica Plain. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station bus lines restaurants stores and shops
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 Buckley have any available units?
4 Buckley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Buckley have?
Some of 4 Buckley's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Buckley currently offering any rent specials?
4 Buckley isn't currently offering any rent specials.