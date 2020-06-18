All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
4 Brown Terrace
4 Brown Terrace

4 Brown Terrace · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Brown Terrace, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST!

Located in the desirable center of Jamaica Plain, this garden level efficiency studio was just completely renovated in 2018-19! The kitchen includes granite countertops and brand new white cabinets. Bathroom is fresh with new vanity, large medicine cabinet and shower. Recessed lighting throughout the unit with brand new large European style windows that open two ways! New flooring and freshly painted, ready to make it your home!

The best part about this studio? HEAT & HW IS INCLUDED! Only pay for your Electric and Cable/Internet.

First month's rent ($1,550), Security Deposit ($1,550), half Realtor fee($775) plus $25 application fee (per applicant) required to move in. Lease though 6/30/21 and good credit REQUIRED!

NO smoking or dogs allowed!! One (1) cat may be permitted on a case to case basis. Laundry is coin-op in another area of the building.

Note: Assigned parking is available for rent in the rear parking lot for $150/month.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm a July 1st move in date and if you have any pets, along with what your viewing availability is** Serious inquiries for July 1st only!
Great Jamaica Plain location near the infamous Jamaica Pond (the largest body of water in Boston), and just a short distance to the Arnold Arboretum (huge amazing park and greenspace). Just steps out the door you reach the center of Jamaica Plain. Restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, cafes, banks, everything you need is at your feet! Grab the #39 bus is just 1 block away on Centre Street or walk about 7 minutes to Green Street T on the orange line. Easy access to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, South End, Back Bay and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Brown Terrace have any available units?
4 Brown Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Brown Terrace have?
Some of 4 Brown Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Brown Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4 Brown Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Brown Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Brown Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4 Brown Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4 Brown Terrace does offer parking.
Does 4 Brown Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Brown Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Brown Terrace have a pool?
No, 4 Brown Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4 Brown Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4 Brown Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Brown Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Brown Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
