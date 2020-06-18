4 Brown Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST!



Located in the desirable center of Jamaica Plain, this garden level efficiency studio was just completely renovated in 2018-19! The kitchen includes granite countertops and brand new white cabinets. Bathroom is fresh with new vanity, large medicine cabinet and shower. Recessed lighting throughout the unit with brand new large European style windows that open two ways! New flooring and freshly painted, ready to make it your home!



The best part about this studio? HEAT & HW IS INCLUDED! Only pay for your Electric and Cable/Internet.



First month's rent ($1,550), Security Deposit ($1,550), half Realtor fee($775) plus $25 application fee (per applicant) required to move in. Lease though 6/30/21 and good credit REQUIRED!



NO smoking or dogs allowed!! One (1) cat may be permitted on a case to case basis. Laundry is coin-op in another area of the building.



Note: Assigned parking is available for rent in the rear parking lot for $150/month.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm a July 1st move in date and if you have any pets, along with what your viewing availability is** Serious inquiries for July 1st only!

Great Jamaica Plain location near the infamous Jamaica Pond (the largest body of water in Boston), and just a short distance to the Arnold Arboretum (huge amazing park and greenspace). Just steps out the door you reach the center of Jamaica Plain. Restaurants, pubs, shops, boutiques, cafes, banks, everything you need is at your feet! Grab the #39 bus is just 1 block away on Centre Street or walk about 7 minutes to Green Street T on the orange line. Easy access to Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical Area, South End, Back Bay and Downtown.