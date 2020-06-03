Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 393 West Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
393 West Broadway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
393 West Broadway
393 West Broadway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
393 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 10 Dorchester St @ W 5th St (0.18 mi)Subway: Red Line Broadway (0.56 mi)Bus: 11 W 6th St @ E St (0.16 mi)Bus: 9 W Broadway @ E St (0.04 mi)Bus: 7 Summer St @ Pappas Way (0.69 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 393 West Broadway have any available units?
393 West Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 393 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
393 West Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 393 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 393 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 393 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 393 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 393 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 393 West Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 393 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 393 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 393 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 393 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 393 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 393 West Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 393 West Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 393 West Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College