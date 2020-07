Amenities

Available 9/1/20. 3 bedroom apartment on the 2nd floor of a 3 family building directly on the JP / Roslindale line. Large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher. Three good and equal sized bedrooms. Large living room. Hardwood floor throughout. Laundry in basement. Common backyard. Easy walk to Forest Hill T station. You keep everything your clients pay you. No need to co-broke. Listing Broker is Property Manager for this building and doesn't require any broker fee. Listing broker will set up lease online. Easy to finalize.