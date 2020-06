Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Charming studio in Southie! Two rooms: Large bedroom with hardwood floors, high ceilings and decorative fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom. All utilities are included in the rent!! Laundromat / dry cleaners on premises. Conveniently located across the street from Andrew Square MBTA stop (red line) - both trains and buses will get you to Downtown in just minutes! Walking distance to Carson Beach and hottest Southie's bars and restaurants. Near South Bay Plaza with brand new AMC Theater. On street parking with resident sticker. Easy access to highways (I-93 and Mass Pike are only a minute away!) NO FEE!!! 1st and last month to move in Don't miss out, this will not last!



Terms: One year lease