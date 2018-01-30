Rent Calculator
38 Worcester Sq.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 5
38 Worcester Sq.
38 Worcester Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
38 Worcester Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have any available units?
38 Worcester Sq. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 38 Worcester Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Worcester Sq. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Worcester Sq. pet-friendly?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. offer parking?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not offer parking.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have a pool?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have accessible units?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not have units with air conditioning.
