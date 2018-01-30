All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 38 Worcester Sq..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
38 Worcester Sq.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

38 Worcester Sq.

38 Worcester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

38 Worcester Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Worcester Sq. have any available units?
38 Worcester Sq. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 38 Worcester Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Worcester Sq. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Worcester Sq. pet-friendly?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. offer parking?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not offer parking.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have a pool?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have accessible units?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Worcester Sq. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Worcester Sq. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College