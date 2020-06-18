All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 38 Fleet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
38 Fleet
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

38 Fleet

38 Fleet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

38 Fleet Street, Boston, MA 02109
North End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 93  Congress St @ Haymarket Sta (0.33 mi)Bus: 15  Cambridge St @ Center Plaza - Gov

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Fleet have any available units?
38 Fleet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 38 Fleet currently offering any rent specials?
38 Fleet isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Fleet pet-friendly?
No, 38 Fleet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 38 Fleet offer parking?
No, 38 Fleet does not offer parking.
Does 38 Fleet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Fleet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Fleet have a pool?
No, 38 Fleet does not have a pool.
Does 38 Fleet have accessible units?
No, 38 Fleet does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Fleet have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Fleet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Fleet have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Fleet does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College