38 Etna St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking new construction

Conveniently near T-Access at Warren St or Boston Landing is this newly gut-renovated luxury 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms duplex in the Heart of Brighton on Etna Street. 1st floors of living include 3 large bedrooms. Negotiable price for 2 people. 2 full newly gut renovated bathrooms. Features recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, chrome/brushed nickel bathrooms, high ceilings, granite countertops, bright LED lighting throughout, gleaming hardwood floors, and a private entrance. Laundry in building and plenty of parking spots included. Ample cabinet space, a spacious living area including room for guests to unwind. High cost-effective furnace recently installed. Located near North Beacon street, CVS, New Balance Factory Store, Boston Landing, Grocery Stores, and restaurants!