38 Etna St.

Amenities
Conveniently near T-Access at Warren St or Boston Landing is this newly gut-renovated luxury 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms duplex in the Heart of Brighton on Etna Street. 1st floors of living include 3 large bedrooms. Negotiable price for 2 people. 2 full newly gut renovated bathrooms. Features recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, chrome/brushed nickel bathrooms, high ceilings, granite countertops, bright LED lighting throughout, gleaming hardwood floors, and a private entrance. Laundry in building and plenty of parking spots included. Ample cabinet space, a spacious living area including room for guests to unwind. High cost-effective furnace recently installed. Located near North Beacon street, CVS, New Balance Factory Store, Boston Landing, Grocery Stores, and restaurants!