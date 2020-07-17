All apartments in Boston
38 Etna St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

38 Etna St.

38 Etna Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Etna Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Conveniently near T-Access at Warren St or Boston Landing is this newly gut-renovated luxury 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms duplex in the Heart of Brighton on Etna Street. 1st floors of living include 3 large bedrooms. Negotiable price for 2 people. 2 full newly gut renovated bathrooms. Features recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, chrome/brushed nickel bathrooms, high ceilings, granite countertops, bright LED lighting throughout, gleaming hardwood floors, and a private entrance. Laundry in building and plenty of parking spots included. Ample cabinet space, a spacious living area including room for guests to unwind. High cost-effective furnace recently installed. Located near North Beacon street, CVS, New Balance Factory Store, Boston Landing, Grocery Stores, and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Etna St. have any available units?
38 Etna St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Etna St. have?
Some of 38 Etna St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Etna St. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Etna St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Etna St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Etna St. is pet friendly.
Does 38 Etna St. offer parking?
Yes, 38 Etna St. offers parking.
Does 38 Etna St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Etna St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Etna St. have a pool?
No, 38 Etna St. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Etna St. have accessible units?
No, 38 Etna St. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Etna St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Etna St. has units with dishwashers.
