All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 38 Cummins Hwy.
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
38 Cummins Hwy
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 1
38 Cummins Hwy
38 Cummins Highway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
38 Cummins Highway, Boston, MA 02131
Lower Washington - Mount Hope
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FREE APRIL MAY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 Cummins Hwy have any available units?
38 Cummins Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 38 Cummins Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
38 Cummins Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Cummins Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 38 Cummins Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 38 Cummins Hwy offer parking?
No, 38 Cummins Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 38 Cummins Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Cummins Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Cummins Hwy have a pool?
No, 38 Cummins Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 38 Cummins Hwy have accessible units?
No, 38 Cummins Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Cummins Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Cummins Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Cummins Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Cummins Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.
