379 Marlborough St Apt 2

The most sought after street in the most sought after neighborhood in Boston! This apartment has tall ceilings and bay windows, hardwood floors throughout and a decorative fireplace. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, all in a professionally managed building on Marlborough St. Located on the block between Hereford and Mass Ave. Laundromat right down the street. Close to Prudential Center, Hynes, Hancock, Copley, Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive, Boston Public Gardens, Newbury St. as well as many restaurant and shopping destinations. Call me today to set up your showing!



No Pets Allowed



