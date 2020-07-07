All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 379 Marlborough St Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
379 Marlborough St Apt 2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

379 Marlborough St Apt 2

379 Marlborough Street · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

379 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE!

The most sought after street in the most sought after neighborhood in Boston! This apartment has tall ceilings and bay windows, hardwood floors throughout and a decorative fireplace. Heat and hot water are included in the rent, all in a professionally managed building on Marlborough St. Located on the block between Hereford and Mass Ave. Laundromat right down the street. Close to Prudential Center, Hynes, Hancock, Copley, Storrow Drive, Memorial Drive, Boston Public Gardens, Newbury St. as well as many restaurant and shopping destinations. Call me today to set up your showing!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 have any available units?
379 Marlborough St Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 have?
Some of 379 Marlborough St Apt 2's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
379 Marlborough St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Marlborough St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 379 Marlborough St Apt 2?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
244 Hanover Apartments
244 Hanover Street
Boston, MA 02113
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity