Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 36 Fleet St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
36 Fleet St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
36 Fleet St.
36 Fleet Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
36 Fleet Street, Boston, MA 02109
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 36 Fleet St. have any available units?
36 Fleet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 36 Fleet St. currently offering any rent specials?
36 Fleet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Fleet St. pet-friendly?
No, 36 Fleet St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 36 Fleet St. offer parking?
No, 36 Fleet St. does not offer parking.
Does 36 Fleet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Fleet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Fleet St. have a pool?
No, 36 Fleet St. does not have a pool.
Does 36 Fleet St. have accessible units?
No, 36 Fleet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Fleet St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Fleet St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Fleet St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Fleet St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College