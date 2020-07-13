All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

350 West 2nd St.

350 W 2nd St · (857) 362-1730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 W 2nd St, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
This very chic new construction South Boston Penthouse boasts hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, gas fireplace, custom kitchen and cabinetry, in-unit washer/dryer, master bedroom w en-suite bath, surround sound audio system w ipod dock, private roof deck w panoramic views of seaport and financial districts, deeded storage and 2 heated garage parking spaces!!!. AVAILABLE September 1, 2020. Please contact andreb@gibsonsir.com to show. A minimum of 24 hrs notice required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 West 2nd St. have any available units?
350 West 2nd St. has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 West 2nd St. have?
Some of 350 West 2nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 West 2nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
350 West 2nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 West 2nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 350 West 2nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 350 West 2nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 350 West 2nd St. offers parking.
Does 350 West 2nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 West 2nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 West 2nd St. have a pool?
No, 350 West 2nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 350 West 2nd St. have accessible units?
No, 350 West 2nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 350 West 2nd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 West 2nd St. has units with dishwashers.
