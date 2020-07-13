350 West 2nd St.

Amenities
This very chic new construction South Boston Penthouse boasts hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, gas fireplace, custom kitchen and cabinetry, in-unit washer/dryer, master bedroom w en-suite bath, surround sound audio system w ipod dock, private roof deck w panoramic views of seaport and financial districts, deeded storage and 2 heated garage parking spaces!!!. AVAILABLE September 1, 2020. Please contact andreb@gibsonsir.com to show. A minimum of 24 hrs notice required.
Terms: One year lease