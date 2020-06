Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated July 1 bedroom on Park Dr. in Fenway, close to both Longwood and downtown Boston. Heat and hot water included in the rental price. White quartz counters. Stainless steel appliances. New cabinets. Brand new bathroom with marble and a glass walk-in shower! The living room has beautiful exposed brick. Must see! Contact Dan: dan@eastcoastrealty.com or 860-424-2782 Thank you!



Terms: One year lease