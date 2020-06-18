All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 348 Harrison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
348 Harrison
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

348 Harrison

348 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

348 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11  E Berkeley St @ Washington St (0.12 mi)Bus: 47  Albany St @ Randolph St (0.34 mi)Bus: 10  Harrison Ave. opp Plympton St (0.44 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ Herald St (0.05 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.49 mi)Bus: 15  Washington St @ Perry St (0.22 mi)Subway: Red Line  Broadway (0.40 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Marginal St (0.28 mi)Bus: 9  Herald St @ Harrison Ave (0.09 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Tufts Medical Center (0.32 mi)Bus: 501  Surface Artery @ Kneeland St (0.43 mi)Bus: 504  Kneeland St @ Washington St (0.40 mi)Bus: 55  Stuart St @ Charles St S (0.43 mi)Rail: Fairmount Line  South Station (0.66 mi)Tram: D  Arlington (0.58 mi)Bus: SL3  South Station (0.67 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Harrison have any available units?
348 Harrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 348 Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
348 Harrison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Harrison pet-friendly?
No, 348 Harrison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 348 Harrison offer parking?
No, 348 Harrison does not offer parking.
Does 348 Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Harrison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Harrison have a pool?
No, 348 Harrison does not have a pool.
Does 348 Harrison have accessible units?
No, 348 Harrison does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Harrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Harrison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Harrison have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Harrison does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College