This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The apartment features Balcony,Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-in Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,High Ceiling,Laundry in Building,Pantry,Separate Kitchen and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34 Darling St. have any available units?
34 Darling St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Darling St. have?
Some of 34 Darling St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Darling St. currently offering any rent specials?
34 Darling St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Darling St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Darling St. is pet friendly.
Does 34 Darling St. offer parking?
No, 34 Darling St. does not offer parking.
Does 34 Darling St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Darling St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Darling St. have a pool?
No, 34 Darling St. does not have a pool.
Does 34 Darling St. have accessible units?
No, 34 Darling St. does not have accessible units.