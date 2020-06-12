Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
34 Calumet St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
34 Calumet St.
34 Calumet Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
34 Calumet Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 4 bedroom multifamily with 1 bathroom located in Mission Hill. The multifamily features Ceramic Tiles,Dishwasher,Disposal,Eat-in Kitchen,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34 Calumet St. have any available units?
34 Calumet St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 34 Calumet St. have?
Some of 34 Calumet St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 34 Calumet St. currently offering any rent specials?
34 Calumet St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Calumet St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Calumet St. is pet friendly.
Does 34 Calumet St. offer parking?
No, 34 Calumet St. does not offer parking.
Does 34 Calumet St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Calumet St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Calumet St. have a pool?
No, 34 Calumet St. does not have a pool.
Does 34 Calumet St. have accessible units?
No, 34 Calumet St. does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Calumet St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Calumet St. has units with dishwashers.
