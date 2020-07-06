All apartments in Boston
336 Centre St.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

336 Centre St.

336 Centre Street · (617) 606-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

336 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 4 Bedroom in Jamaica Plain. One of the bedrooms is smaller then the rest of them. Great location walking distance to the Green line or the Orange line on the T. The unit features a large eat in kitchen with new appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. Laundry in the basement. First month's rent, security deposit, brokerage fee due at signing. Good credit and income is required. Amazing 4 Bedroom in Jamaica Plain. One of the bedrooms is smaller then the rest of them. Great location walking distance to the Green line or the Orange line on the T. The unit features a large eat in kitchen with new appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. Laundry in the basement. First month's rent, security deposit, brokerage fee due at signing. Good credit and income is required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Centre St. have any available units?
336 Centre St. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Centre St. have?
Some of 336 Centre St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Centre St. currently offering any rent specials?
336 Centre St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Centre St. pet-friendly?
No, 336 Centre St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 336 Centre St. offer parking?
No, 336 Centre St. does not offer parking.
Does 336 Centre St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Centre St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Centre St. have a pool?
No, 336 Centre St. does not have a pool.
Does 336 Centre St. have accessible units?
No, 336 Centre St. does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Centre St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Centre St. has units with dishwashers.
