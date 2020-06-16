33 Woodman St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!



Property Features:

- 2018 renovation

- Gorgeous kitchen & baths

- Central AC

- Private porch

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Shared rear yard



*Pictures in ad are NOT of this unit specifically but another unit in the building with the same finishes - floor-plan is flipped but similar.*



Description:

Located on the 3rd floor of a 3-family style house, this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment boasts everything you could ask for! Open concept with great natural light as well as recessed lighting, high ceilings, gorgeous tile work and hardwood throughout.



The kitchen/dining/living area is spacious and open -- perfect for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped including a large peninsula with bar seating, slate appliances (stove is gas slide in range, fridge, and dishwasher), custom cabinetry, and granite counter-tops.



Outside you will enjoy your own private rear decks.



You will fall in love!



First month's rent ($3,100), security deposit ($3,100), Realtor fee ($3,100) and $25 application fee per person. Year lease and good credit required.



Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric & cable/internet). No smoking permitted. A cat is permitted; NO dogs.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm if September 1st works for you and if you have any pets*

Location:

Prime and central Jamaica Plain location. Located about a 10 minute walk from the infamous Jamaica Pond, Arnold Arboretum as well as Centre Street where most of JP's restaurants, pubs, cafés, shops and grocery stores are located. Public transportation easily accessible: A short walk to the Forest Hills station along the Orange Line T, walk to the 38 or 39 bus line for convenient access to Longwood Medical Center, Brigham Circle, the South End and Back Bay/Downtown Boston.