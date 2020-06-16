All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:36 AM

33 Woodman St.

33 Woodman Street · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Woodman Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!

Property Features:
- 2018 renovation
- Gorgeous kitchen & baths
- Central AC
- Private porch
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Shared rear yard

*Pictures in ad are NOT of this unit specifically but another unit in the building with the same finishes - floor-plan is flipped but similar.*

Description:
Located on the 3rd floor of a 3-family style house, this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment boasts everything you could ask for! Open concept with great natural light as well as recessed lighting, high ceilings, gorgeous tile work and hardwood throughout.

The kitchen/dining/living area is spacious and open -- perfect for entertaining. The kitchen comes fully equipped including a large peninsula with bar seating, slate appliances (stove is gas slide in range, fridge, and dishwasher), custom cabinetry, and granite counter-tops.

Outside you will enjoy your own private rear decks.

You will fall in love!

First month's rent ($3,100), security deposit ($3,100), Realtor fee ($3,100) and $25 application fee per person. Year lease and good credit required.

Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric & cable/internet). No smoking permitted. A cat is permitted; NO dogs.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself, confirm if September 1st works for you and if you have any pets*
Location:
Prime and central Jamaica Plain location. Located about a 10 minute walk from the infamous Jamaica Pond, Arnold Arboretum as well as Centre Street where most of JP's restaurants, pubs, cafés, shops and grocery stores are located. Public transportation easily accessible: A short walk to the Forest Hills station along the Orange Line T, walk to the 38 or 39 bus line for convenient access to Longwood Medical Center, Brigham Circle, the South End and Back Bay/Downtown Boston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Woodman St. have any available units?
33 Woodman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Woodman St. have?
Some of 33 Woodman St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Woodman St. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Woodman St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Woodman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Woodman St. is pet friendly.
Does 33 Woodman St. offer parking?
No, 33 Woodman St. does not offer parking.
Does 33 Woodman St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Woodman St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Woodman St. have a pool?
No, 33 Woodman St. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Woodman St. have accessible units?
No, 33 Woodman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Woodman St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Woodman St. has units with dishwashers.
