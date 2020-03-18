All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
33 Snowhill
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

33 Snowhill

33 Snow Hill St · No Longer Available
Location

33 Snow Hill St, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Snowhill have any available units?
33 Snowhill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 33 Snowhill currently offering any rent specials?
33 Snowhill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Snowhill pet-friendly?
No, 33 Snowhill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 33 Snowhill offer parking?
No, 33 Snowhill does not offer parking.
Does 33 Snowhill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Snowhill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Snowhill have a pool?
No, 33 Snowhill does not have a pool.
Does 33 Snowhill have accessible units?
No, 33 Snowhill does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Snowhill have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Snowhill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Snowhill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Snowhill has units with air conditioning.
