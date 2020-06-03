Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
33 Highgate St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33 Highgate St.
33 Highgate Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
33 Highgate Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Allston. The apartment features Dishwasher,LARGE!,Porch,Laundry in Building and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 Highgate St. have any available units?
33 Highgate St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 33 Highgate St. have?
Some of 33 Highgate St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 33 Highgate St. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Highgate St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Highgate St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Highgate St. is pet friendly.
Does 33 Highgate St. offer parking?
No, 33 Highgate St. does not offer parking.
Does 33 Highgate St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Highgate St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Highgate St. have a pool?
No, 33 Highgate St. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Highgate St. have accessible units?
No, 33 Highgate St. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Highgate St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Highgate St. has units with dishwashers.
