All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 33 Highgate St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
33 Highgate St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM

33 Highgate St.

33 Highgate Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

33 Highgate Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Allston. The apartment features Dishwasher,LARGE!,Porch,Laundry in Building and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Highgate St. have any available units?
33 Highgate St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Highgate St. have?
Some of 33 Highgate St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Highgate St. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Highgate St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Highgate St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Highgate St. is pet friendly.
Does 33 Highgate St. offer parking?
No, 33 Highgate St. does not offer parking.
Does 33 Highgate St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Highgate St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Highgate St. have a pool?
No, 33 Highgate St. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Highgate St. have accessible units?
No, 33 Highgate St. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Highgate St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Highgate St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College