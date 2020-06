Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

Gorgeous new building in highly sought after location. Bright and beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath with complimentary WI-FI. Full gourmet kitchen, breakfast bar, open plan dining and living. Gas HVAC, washer/dryer and gorgeous hardwoods throughout. A private balcony completes this amazing space. This unit also enjoys common use of a stunning open roof terrace with panoramic views and complimentary barbecue. Unit is allocated one heated garage parking space plus bike rack.



Terms: One year lease