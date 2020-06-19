All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 33 Greycliff Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
33 Greycliff Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

33 Greycliff Rd.

33 Greycliff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

33 Greycliff Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have any available units?
33 Greycliff Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 33 Greycliff Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Greycliff Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Greycliff Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. offer parking?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have a pool?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have accessible units?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College