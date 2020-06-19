Rent Calculator
Boston, MA
33 Greycliff Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33 Greycliff Rd.
33 Greycliff Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
33 Greycliff Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's
Amenities
on-site laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have any available units?
33 Greycliff Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 33 Greycliff Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
33 Greycliff Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Greycliff Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. offer parking?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have a pool?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have accessible units?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Greycliff Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Greycliff Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
