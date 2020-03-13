Bus: 65 Washington St @ Commonwealth Ave (0.18 mi)Bus: 57 Cambridge St opp Dustin St (0.46 mi)Tram: B Washington Street (0.14 mi)Tram: C Washington Square (0.49 mi)Bus: 66 Harvard Ave @ Commonwealth Ave (0.57 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 Summit have any available units?
323 Summit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 323 Summit currently offering any rent specials?
323 Summit isn't currently offering any rent specials.