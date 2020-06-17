All apartments in Boston
322 Saratoga St.
322 Saratoga St.

322 Saratoga Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in East Boston. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Saratoga St. have any available units?
322 Saratoga St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 322 Saratoga St. currently offering any rent specials?
322 Saratoga St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Saratoga St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Saratoga St. is pet friendly.
Does 322 Saratoga St. offer parking?
No, 322 Saratoga St. does not offer parking.
Does 322 Saratoga St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Saratoga St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Saratoga St. have a pool?
No, 322 Saratoga St. does not have a pool.
Does 322 Saratoga St. have accessible units?
No, 322 Saratoga St. does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Saratoga St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Saratoga St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Saratoga St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Saratoga St. does not have units with air conditioning.
