32 Telegraph
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

32 Telegraph

32 Telegraph Street · No Longer Available
Location

32 Telegraph Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
media room
Renovated fully FURNISHED 3-bed 2-bath duplex unit w/ MASSAGE chair and Smart TV includes heat wifi common laundry w/ open living/dining/kitchen common outdoor patio. Air conditioning (AC) is provided with powerful mobile units. Near many shops and restaurants South Bay Shopping Plaza featuring a new AMC movie theater Stop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Telegraph have any available units?
32 Telegraph doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Telegraph have?
Some of 32 Telegraph's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Telegraph currently offering any rent specials?
32 Telegraph isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Telegraph pet-friendly?
No, 32 Telegraph is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 32 Telegraph offer parking?
No, 32 Telegraph does not offer parking.
Does 32 Telegraph have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Telegraph does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Telegraph have a pool?
No, 32 Telegraph does not have a pool.
Does 32 Telegraph have accessible units?
No, 32 Telegraph does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Telegraph have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Telegraph does not have units with dishwashers.
