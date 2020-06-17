Rent Calculator
32 Sussex St.
32 Sussex Street
·
Location
32 Sussex Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom singlefamily with 1 bathroom located in South End. The singlefamily features Exposed Brick,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Unit and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Sussex St. have any available units?
32 Sussex St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 32 Sussex St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Sussex St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Sussex St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Sussex St. is pet friendly.
Does 32 Sussex St. offer parking?
No, 32 Sussex St. does not offer parking.
Does 32 Sussex St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Sussex St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Sussex St. have a pool?
No, 32 Sussex St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Sussex St. have accessible units?
No, 32 Sussex St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Sussex St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Sussex St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Sussex St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Sussex St. does not have units with air conditioning.
