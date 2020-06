Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 In the heart of Cleveland circle this 3bd/1bath is just a few steps away from many restaurants, shops, and Green line (MBTA) station.Walking distance from the Chestnut hill reservoir. Hardwood flooring throughout with access to porch. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable.



(RLNE5755332)