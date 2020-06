Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful spacious Oak Square 3-Bed seconds from all of the bus lines! This unit features two gorgeous porches with excellent views of the area, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, and ample street parking (non-permit) and upon request for $50 more a month unlimited free laundry in the basement. This unit is a catch and will not last! No pets please.



Terms: One year lease