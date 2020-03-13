Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
32 Gardena St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM
1 of 62
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
32 Gardena St.
32 Gardena Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Boston
Oak Square
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location
32 Gardena Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Gardena St. have any available units?
32 Gardena St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 32 Gardena St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Gardena St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Gardena St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Gardena St. is pet friendly.
Does 32 Gardena St. offer parking?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not offer parking.
Does 32 Gardena St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Gardena St. have a pool?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Gardena St. have accessible units?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Gardena St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Gardena St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not have units with air conditioning.
