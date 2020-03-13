All apartments in Boston
32 Gardena St.
32 Gardena St.

Location

32 Gardena Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 4 bedroom apartment with 2 bathroom located in Brighton. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Gardena St. have any available units?
32 Gardena St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 32 Gardena St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Gardena St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Gardena St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Gardena St. is pet friendly.
Does 32 Gardena St. offer parking?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not offer parking.
Does 32 Gardena St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Gardena St. have a pool?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Gardena St. have accessible units?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Gardena St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Gardena St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Gardena St. does not have units with air conditioning.
