3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2

3147-3149 Washington Street · (617) 751-5119
3147-3149 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02130
4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $3550 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,550

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom bedroom apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house near Stony Brook in Jamaica Plain. This 1,400 Sq. Ft. of living space features gleaming hardwood floors, brand new high end designer eat-in kitchen w/ granite & stainless steel appliances, and brand new bath. Walk to Stony Brook T-station (orange line). Steps to stores, restaurants, southwest corridor park and bike path. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Cat friendly for $50/month.Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month. Security deposit negotiable.

(RLNE5820748)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 have any available units?
3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 have?
Some of 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
