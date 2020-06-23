3147-3149 Washington St. Unit 2

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom bedroom apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house near Stony Brook in Jamaica Plain. This 1,400 Sq. Ft. of living space features gleaming hardwood floors, brand new high end designer eat-in kitchen w/ granite & stainless steel appliances, and brand new bath. Walk to Stony Brook T-station (orange line). Steps to stores, restaurants, southwest corridor park and bike path. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Cat friendly for $50/month.Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month. Security deposit negotiable.



