312 Beacon St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

312 Beacon St

312 Beacon Street · (978) 317-4010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit #3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit #2 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit #6 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Welcome home! This first floor studio overlooking Beacon Street has hardwood floors throughout, a separate kitchen with modern appliances, and extra storage spaceVery easy to customize and make your own! Hot water is included in the rent.
*NO BROKER FEE*

(RLNE5851517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Beacon St have any available units?
312 Beacon St has 3 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Beacon St have?
Some of 312 Beacon St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
312 Beacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Beacon St pet-friendly?
No, 312 Beacon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 312 Beacon St offer parking?
No, 312 Beacon St does not offer parking.
Does 312 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 312 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 312 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 312 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Beacon St has units with dishwashers.
