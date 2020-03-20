Welcome home! This first floor studio overlooking Beacon Street has hardwood floors throughout, a separate kitchen with modern appliances, and extra storage spaceVery easy to customize and make your own! Hot water is included in the rent. *NO BROKER FEE*
(RLNE5851517)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 Beacon St have any available units?
312 Beacon St has 3 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Beacon St have?
Some of 312 Beacon St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
312 Beacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.