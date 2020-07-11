31 Mayhew St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave range

This lovely apartment features an updated kitchen with a dishwasher and a built -in microwave, sunny living room and a dining room with built-in china cabinet. Three good size bedrooms - located on the 2nd floor and one bedroom is on 1st floor. Full bath upstairs and a 1/4 bath downstairs. Access to a shared backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, tiled bathroom. Wash machine, but no dryer. Plenty of closet and storage space. Oil heat. Convenient location: Heart of the Polish Triangle: Mayhew Street, walking distance to JFK T station (red line, about 6 minutes walk) and to Carson Beach. Shopping Plaza nearby with a supermarket, Marshalls and TJMaxx; plenty of stores and restaurants! Plenty of on street parking with resident sticker (only between 10 am and 2pm, other that that you can park all you want!) . This is a commuter's dream: 4 T stops away from Downtown, Easy access to I-93, Rt and MassPike. This is a must see - Call ASAP to schedule a showing! EXCELLENT CREDIT AND REFERENCES A MUST, no exceptions Available June 15th!



Terms: One year lease