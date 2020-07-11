All apartments in Boston
31 Mayhew St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

31 Mayhew St.

31 Mayhew Street · (617) 669-9064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31 Mayhew Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This lovely apartment features an updated kitchen with a dishwasher and a built -in microwave, sunny living room and a dining room with built-in china cabinet. Three good size bedrooms - located on the 2nd floor and one bedroom is on 1st floor. Full bath upstairs and a 1/4 bath downstairs. Access to a shared backyard. Hardwood floors throughout, tiled bathroom. Wash machine, but no dryer. Plenty of closet and storage space. Oil heat. Convenient location: Heart of the Polish Triangle: Mayhew Street, walking distance to JFK T station (red line, about 6 minutes walk) and to Carson Beach. Shopping Plaza nearby with a supermarket, Marshalls and TJMaxx; plenty of stores and restaurants! Plenty of on street parking with resident sticker (only between 10 am and 2pm, other that that you can park all you want!) . This is a commuter's dream: 4 T stops away from Downtown, Easy access to I-93, Rt and MassPike. This is a must see - Call ASAP to schedule a showing! EXCELLENT CREDIT AND REFERENCES A MUST, no exceptions Available June 15th!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Mayhew St. have any available units?
31 Mayhew St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Mayhew St. have?
Some of 31 Mayhew St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Mayhew St. currently offering any rent specials?
31 Mayhew St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Mayhew St. pet-friendly?
No, 31 Mayhew St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 31 Mayhew St. offer parking?
No, 31 Mayhew St. does not offer parking.
Does 31 Mayhew St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Mayhew St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Mayhew St. have a pool?
No, 31 Mayhew St. does not have a pool.
Does 31 Mayhew St. have accessible units?
No, 31 Mayhew St. does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Mayhew St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Mayhew St. has units with dishwashers.
